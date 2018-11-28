Fire Official on Deadly Indiana Fire: 'It's Very Tough'

Six people, including four children, were unaccounted for following a house fire in Logansport, Indiana, early Wednesday.

Just before 2 a.m., fire officials responded to the fire at a home on Pottawatamie Road along the Wabash River.

Four children, between the ages of two months old and 10 years old, and two adults could not be found after being trapped inside the home, authorities said. Local reports indicated they were killed in the blaze.

Two people, a man and a woman, were able to escape the flames and were hospitalized in an unknown condition, authorities said.

"We began attacking the fire with a couple large attack lines, attempting to get the fire knocked down to where we could possibly do a rescue," said Steve Crispen, a lieutenant with the New Waverly Fire Department.

Without any nearby fire hydrants available, firefighters had to transport water in to battle the flames in below-freezing temperatures, officials said.

By 6 a.m., the fire had been struck out but the structure of the home had largely collapsed. A deputy at the scene said he did not hear smoke alarms upon arrival at the scene.

Fatalities were not immediately confirmed by the county coroner's office, and further details, including the victims' identities, were not available.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and authorities remained on the scene.

"It’s just devastating," Crispen said. "We want to try and help anyone that we possibly can - anyone that’s involved in a fire service - and save everyone that we possibly can and it just didn’t happen this morning."

Logansport is located roughly 80 miles north of Indianapolis, in Cass County.