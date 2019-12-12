Woman Accused of Walking Away From Long Beach Store With $38,000 Bracelet

Police are investigating a theft at a Long Beach jewelry store where a woman walked out with a $38,000 bracelet.

A customer entered J&L Jewelry on Friday, Dec. 6 at about noon. The woman was “well-dressed... flashing cash, talking big and carrying a designer handbag,” according to the store’s owner, Janis Krantz.

The woman claimed she was looking for a bracelet for her husband to give her on Christmas, Krantz said. The woman selected a $38,000 bracelet and placed it in her handbag while the employee tending to her was distracted. She later purchased a set of $125 earrings walked out of the store with the bracelet still in her bag.

A report of grand theft was filed with the Long Beach Police Department on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.