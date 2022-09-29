Long Beach Firefighter — A Former SDSU and Dallas Cowboys Tight End — Killed in Rock Climbing Accident

Gavin Escobar, a former San Diego State football player who joined the Long Beach Fire Department after a five-year career in the NFL, was killed in a rock climbing accident Wednesday in Riverside County, according to LBFD.

Escobar was one of two climbers killed in the accident in Tahquitz Rock in Idyllwild, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The second victim was identified as Chelsea Walsh, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Escobar started with LBFD in February of this year and was assigned to Fire Station 3, LBFD said in a Facebook post.

In three seasons with the Aztecs, Escobar caught 122 passes for 1,646 yards and found the endzone 17 times.

He was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Dallas Cowboys and spent four seasons with the team. He also played two games with the Baltimore Ravens.

SDSU released statements from Athletic Director JD Wicker and head coach Brady Hoke Thursday night.

San Diego State Head Coach Brady Hoke

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gavin's family. I know his wife, Sarah, and daughters, Josey and Charlotte, were everything to him. Gavin was a great man, father, son and teammate, and will be deeply missed by all."