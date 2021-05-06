Univ. of Texas LB Jake Ehlinger Found Dead Days After Brother Drafted Into NFL

University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead Thursday near campus, Austin police say.

Austin police said they received a call at 12:18 p.m. reporting a death on the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.

Thursday afternoon, Austin police confirmed the deceased person was 20-year-old Jacob McAdams Ehlinger.

No cause of death has been released, but police said the death was not believed to be suspicious.

Jake Ehlinger joined the Longhorns football team in 2019 as a non-scholarship preferred walk-on. His brother Sam Ehlinger was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

In a video posted to the Longhorns’ Twitter account May 1, KXAN-TV reported Jake Ehlinger can be seen in orange celebrating the moment his brother got the call from the Colts along with his mother, sister Morgen Ehlinger and a number of friends.