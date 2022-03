A loose camel attacked and killed two men at a Tennessee farm Thursday, officials said.

The camel attacked Bobby Matheny, 42, and Tommy Gunn, 67, at Shirley Farms in Obion, about 100 miles northeast of Memphis, the Obion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies received a call about the camel around 4:45 p.m. and found Matheny and Gunn unconscious on the ground and the camel still on the loose, according to the release.

Read more at NBCNews.com.