Lotusland's Lovely Grounds Reopen to Visitors

EVERY FLOWER HAS ITS DAY, and every season has its shimmer, and every plant seems destined to perk up at a certain point of the morning, afternoon, or night. But a roomy garden, one that boasts several different corners, plots, leafy walkways, and flowery expanses to explore? That's a treasure that's always in top form, even in the wintertime. Look to Ganna Walska Lotusland, a place known for its summertime lotuses and so much more, for further evidence of this ethereal flight of fancy. The lovely spread is known for winding pathways, shady nooks, and all sorts of leafy vistas, even in the heart of February. You can view those leafy vistas now, thanks to the fact that the airy property, which covers 37 acres, just reopened to the public, giving people who adore aloes, palms, and stunning cactuses chance to reconnect with nature.

THAT ANNUAL RECONNECTION... has has always arrived at the conclusion of the colder months in years gone by, but there is more meaning to the destination's most recent re-debut, which happened on Valentine's Eve 2021. That "more meaning" part? Lotusland, like so many places, has been impacted by the pandemic, and visitors who would normally find peace and solitude in its various gardens had to wait for a future day to visit. But with the reopening, those looking for an outdoor space, one that allows them to connect with greenery, sunbeams, and the sky, can find it at the storied Santa Barbara spot, a landmark that was once owned by acclaimed Polish opera singer Madame Ganna Walska. It's open on Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays, capacity is limited, and advance reservations are required. Find out more now.