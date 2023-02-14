Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams as New Men's Creative Director

Pharrell Williams' idea of fashion will take center stage.

On Feb. 14, Louis Vuitton revealed that the Grammy winner has officially been named the new Men's Creative Director. This marks a new era for the French luxury brand, as the announcement comes two years after the late Virgil Abloh's untimely death in November 2021.

"Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion, establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years," a spokesperson for Louis Vuitton said in a statement. "The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton's status as a Cultural Maison."

Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. #LouisVuitton #PharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/GRCQFfOAHK — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) February 14, 2023

Williams' first collection will debut in June 2024 during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

"I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton," the brand's Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said in a press release. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter."

Williams, with his eccentric style and flair for setting trends, has a long history with Louis Vuitton. In 2004, he joined forces with Marc Jacobs—the brand's creative director at the time—to create a line of sunglasses. The collection would later be re-issued by Virgil, according to GQ.

And you don't have to wait much longer to see Williams' latest fashion creations hit the runways. The 49-year-old recently collaborated with Moncler to design seven limited-edition Maya jackets for its 70th-anniversary release, which will debut during London Fashion Week, kicking off Feb. 17.

In addition to lending his visions for Moncler, Williams also has a longstanding partnership with Adidas Originals and spearheads his skincare line Humanrace.

While the "Happy" musician has yet to comment on his new role with Louis Vuitton, his close friends and colleagues have expressed their excitement. Rapper Coi Leray commented "MAJOR" on Louis Vuitton's Instagram post, while Pusha-T put it best on his Instagram Stories: "This is happening, and it's definitely a big deal."