Kentucky

Louisville City Council Votes ‘No Confidence' in Mayor for Handling of Breonna Taylor Case

The council did not ask the mayor to resign but rather listed a number of policy goals

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks at a press conference at City Hall on September 15, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Louisville, Kentucky's city council Thursday night approved a "no confidence" resolution against Mayor Greg Fischer, citing his handling of the death of Breonna Taylor and the unrest that followed, NBC News reports.

The resolution expressing "concern/no confidence in the leadership demonstrated by Mayor Greg Fischer" passed 22-4. An earlier resolution asking the mayor to resign was nixed in favor of one seeking specific reforms.

Among the list of recommendations were calls to increase affordable housing, limit development in at-risk neighborhoods unless the development is Black-owned and affordable, and complete a top-to-bottom review of the police department by the end of the year.

U.S. & World

vaccine Sep 16

Trump Contradicts CDC Director on COVID-19 Vaccine Timeline

hurricane sally Sep 17

Not Over Yet: Gulf Coast Braces for 2nd Round of Flooding in Sally's Wake

Fischer responded with humility, saying in a video Thursday night, "Metro Council voiced its displeasure about how I’ve handed some of those challenges."

"I apologize for this," he said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

KentuckyLouisvilleBreonna Taylor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us