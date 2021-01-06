2 Louisville Police Officers Fired Over Roles in Fatal Shooting of Breonna Taylor

The Louisville Metro Police Department fired two officers involved in the botched raid that resulted in Breonna Taylor's death and, in part, launched a summer of protests, authorities said.

Dets. Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove learned last week that the department intended to fire them, and those terminations became official on Tuesday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Taylor, who had no criminal record, was asleep with boyfriend Kenneth Walker when plainclothes officers entered her apartment in the early morning hours of March 13 to serve a no-knock search warrant in a drug case.

Walker, who had a license to carry a weapon, called 911 believing the home was being invaded by criminals and opened fire, wounding one of the officers in the leg.

