LAX

Love at LAX: Young Man Surprises Girlfriend With Mariachis

One young man wanted to put a smile on his girlfriend's face as she arrived at LAX, so he surprised her with mariachis.

By Chelsea Hylton

NBC Universal, Inc.

Even though travelers passing through airports are full of frustration these days one young man wanted to put a smile on his girlfriend's face.

He gathered some of his friends and surprised his long distance girlfriend as she arrived at LAX airport from Wyoming.

They performed the song "Somos Novios" in the baggage claim area as she and her family were arriving.

He also took a bouquet of flowers and welcomed her with a warm hug.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

LAX
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us