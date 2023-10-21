Love the holidays? Yule be happy to know a big SoCal boutique just opened

What to Know Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar

The large garden center, which is full of items for the home, recently unveiled its seasonal holiday boutique

Fans stop by to admire the many rooms and the well-imagined themed trees (there are 21 in 2023)

OCTOBER IS A MONTH OF EEKS, and we do get it: Halloween, arriving, as it does, on the final night of the month, is all about the ghostier side of life. But there are people who prefer fa-la-la-ing to frights, and they just can't wait for the Christmas-inspired sights to show up. And, as is tradition, a major and merry destination on the sparkling scene has made its seasonal debut, giving yuletide lovers a taste of December in the middle of the most monster-y month. It's the Christmas Boutique at Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar, a place that is, yes, also known for a wickedly cool Halloween Boutique (that opens right around the start of September each year). But as the tenth month nears its conclusion, the nutcrackers, snowmen, and reindeer are in full and festive display.

IT IS FREE TO SEE, and you are welcome to simply stroll through the multi-room experience, though shopping is a main draw for many visitors calling upon the sizable pop-up. Others are there to admire the curated themed trees, which serve as stately focal points for the cheerful displays. In 2023, the tree themes run the gamut, with candy canes, gingerbread icing, retro Santas, and shells all making colorful cameos. The Christmas Boutique, which has been a part of Roger's Gardens for over three decades, boasts seven visual designers, a creative team that plans a year (or more) in advance. Need some Santa-fied sweetness in your life ASAP? No ticket is required; just swing by the center and bask in this joyful gem.