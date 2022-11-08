Texas

‘Love Triangle Gone Wrong': Man Stabbed in the Back After Finding Girlfriend's Ex in Closet

A fight broke out in a San Antonio apartment complex after a woman's current boyfriend found her ex hiding in the closet

Getty Images

Police in San Antonio, Texas, are looking for a man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in what authorities are calling a "love triangle gone wrong."

NBC affiliate WOIA reports the incident began when a woman invited her ex-boyfriend to her apartment. When her new boyfriend arrived, the other man hid in the closet but was found.

Authorities said an altercation broke out between the two men and the ex-boyfriend stabbed the new one and fled, according to WOIA.

The victim was hospitalized with four stab wounds and is expected to recover.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The ex-boyfriend is at large and has not been arrested.

This article tagged under:

TexasSan Antonio
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us