Lovely Lavender Blooms at a Lompoc Farm

What to Know Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm

1900 Tularosa Road in Lompoc

Shop for lavender soaps, gifts, and more at the farm's store

FLOWER FORAY: Looking up when calling upon Lompoc? We often do so with wonder, thanks to the Vanderberg Air Force Base rocket launches, those amazing trips to the stars. Gazing straight ahead? That happens, too, for the Santa Barbara County burg is synonymous with colorful murals. And peering down at the ground, to admire what's growing? The verdant region is known for its cultivated flowers, from larkspur to sweet pea to other glorious blossoms (so glorious, in fact, that an annual festival is held each June). Now there's a fresh farm adding hue and happiness to the region, with a summer-strong herb as its olfactory-luscious offering: lavender.

THE PURPLY FAVORITE, a June-into-July icon around some of the Golden State's more florid spots, can be found at Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm, which is also home to a farm shop. Browse items like "bath salts, balsamic vinegar, culinary sugar, and of course, a variety of fresh-cut flowers" says the Explore Lompoc team. And if you're looking for lavender-themed larks, the sorts of events that give visitors the chance to create something beautiful? Look for Lavender Wreathmaking Classes, like the one sprouting on Aug. 6. Book your $10 ticket, and find out more about this floral festivity. And later in the month? Look for a Distillation Class, which will reveal the finer points of distilling lavender.

ARE YOU A FRIEND TO THE FLOWERS? Find out where and when to see the blooms around Lompoc by checking out the Flower Fields and Wildflowers Map at this site.