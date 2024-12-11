Luigi Mangione's prints are a match from NYC shooting scene, police say

Investigators in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan revealed Wednesday that fingerprints they took from suspected gunman Luigi Mangione match items found near the shooting scene.

Investigators are talking with law enforcement anywhere Mangione spent time, including San Francisco, though police Chief Bill Scott would not specify why.

Later Wednesday morning, NBC News sources said Mangione had a notebook with him that alluded to violence against a CEO.

Meanwhile, as authorities say the evidence continues to pile up, Mangione’s attorney told the media none has been shared with him, saying he as seen "zero evidence."

