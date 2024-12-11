Crime and Courts

Luigi Mangione's prints are a match from NYC shooting scene, police say

Investigators are talking with law enforcement anywhere Mangione spent time, including in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investigators in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan revealed Wednesday that fingerprints they took from suspected gunman Luigi Mangione match items found near the shooting scene.

Investigators are talking with law enforcement anywhere Mangione spent time, including San Francisco, though police Chief Bill Scott would not specify why.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Later Wednesday morning, NBC News sources said Mangione had a notebook with him that alluded to violence against a CEO.

Meanwhile, as authorities say the evidence continues to pile up, Mangione’s attorney told the media none has been shared with him, saying he as seen "zero evidence."

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsPennsylvaniaManhattan
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us