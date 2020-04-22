Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Centered Near Baldwin Hills Rattles SoCal

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake centered near Windsor Hills and Baldwin Hills shook Southern California around 12:03 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered less than a mile south of View Park-Windsor Hills, according to the USGS.

The temblor was widely felt across Southern California, with Los Angeles International Airport tweeting that it was felt at the airport but reporting no damage. NBCLA followers from Santa Monica and West Hollywood, up to Burbank and east to Whittier and Bell Gardens reported feeling the jolt. People down in the South Bay, in Torrance, reported feeling the quake, with USGS's site reporting that it was felt in parts of Long Beach.

Here's a look at the Shake Map & Updated "Did You Feel It?" Map from the @USGS for the 3.7 #earthquake



Currently up to 3000 responses on the USGS website. pic.twitter.com/Um5Vs1FTw4 — David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) April 22, 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the LA Fire Department had been activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damage.

A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight. Our @LAFD has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 22, 2020

Alex Caruso of the LA Lakers and model and host Chrissy Tiegen took to Twitter to comment on the quake, as did many other Angelenos. Several people pointed out that the earthquake struck three minutes into Earth Day.

Before y’all crucify me any further, I’m from Texas.. any earthquake is a big earthquake — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) April 22, 2020

I am way to used to earthquakes. think I've been through 100 over 3's, all the way up to 6.5 I think (in a really vulnerable area) - I can't even imagine anything rougher than the Bali one. But the scale does go higher...bahhhh — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 22, 2020

It was not immediately clear if the earthquake caused any damage.