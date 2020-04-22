Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Centered Near Baldwin Hills Rattles SoCal

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake centered near Windsor Hills and Baldwin Hills shook Southern California around 12:03 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake was centered less than a mile south of View Park-Windsor Hills, according to the USGS.
The temblor was widely felt across Southern California, with Los Angeles International Airport tweeting that it was felt at the airport but reporting no damage. NBCLA followers from Santa Monica and West Hollywood, up to Burbank and east to Whittier and Bell Gardens reported feeling the jolt. People down in the South Bay, in Torrance, reported feeling the quake, with USGS's site reporting that it was felt in parts of Long Beach.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the LA Fire Department had been activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damage.
Alex Caruso of the LA Lakers and model and host Chrissy Tiegen took to Twitter to comment on the quake, as did many other Angelenos. Several people pointed out that the earthquake struck three minutes into Earth Day.
It was not immediately clear if the earthquake caused any damage.