Carson

Magnitude-4.3 Earthquake Rattles Southern California

LAFD said there were no early reports of significant damage or injury in the City of Los Angeles.

By Stephanie Lopez

earthquake generic
Getty Images

A magnitude-4.3 earthquake struck near Carson Friday night and was felt in multiple cities throughout Southern California.

The quake was reported at 7:58 p.m., according to the USGS.

Initial reporting suggested the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4, but was later downgraded to a 4.3 magnitude earthquake.

Following the earthquake activity, LAFD is, according to protocol, in Earthquake Emergency Mode with fire department vehicles and helicopters patrolling 470 square-mile jurisdiction to identify any damage or emergency needs. 

They said there were no early reports of significant damage or injury in the City of Los Angeles.

There was 7,600 reports of shaking in the SoCal area.

Operation crews at LAX also checked the airfield and terminals following the earthquake for damages.

A controlled flaring event is underway at the Marathon Refinery in Carson, the Carson Sheriff's Station reports. 

No structural damage has been reported at that location, a deputy says.

They also ask to please only dial 9-1-1 to report emergencies.

This article tagged under:

CarsonearthquakeEarthquakes
