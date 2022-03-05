Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Shakes Southern Mexico

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 shook southwestern Mexico this Saturday, with no significant damage or casualties reported so far.

According to the report from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was less than a mile northeast of San Juan Guichicovi, in the state of Oaxaca.

The tremor was recorded at 7:29 p.m. local time and was felt in other states such as Guerrero, Tabasco, Morelos, Veracruz and Puebla.

The authorities have not reported yet on structural damage or if the earthquake caused injuries.

This is the second earthquake of magnitude greater than 5 that is recorded in Mexico this week. Last Thursday, a magnitude 5.7 tremor, with an epicenter in the state of Veracruz, shook eastern and central Mexico and was felt very slightly in Mexico City. There were also no serious damages or injuries.