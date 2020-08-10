‘Major' Gas Explosion in Baltimore Kills 1; Rescuers Search Rubble

Rescuers are digging through the wreckage after a "major gas explosion" ripped through three homes in west Baltimore on Monday morning, killing one woman, fire officials said. Four others were seriously hurt and one person is believed to be trapped.

The blast happened in the area of Labyrinth and Reisterstown roads, Baltimore County Fire said on Twitter. Images and Chopper4 footage of the scene showed a massive debris field and a large emergency response.

Photos: Explosion in Baltimore Destroys Several Homes, Leaves One Dead

Baltimore city firefighters are on the scene; Baltimore County also responded.

Rescuers are searching for anyone else who may be trapped in the wreckage.

"The cause is under investigation as we continue to search for any possible additional occupants," Baltimore Fire posted on Twitter.

