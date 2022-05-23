Arby's Launches First Ever Hamburger

A global fast-food chain that has stood out for offering almost literally everything but hamburgers is finally getting into the burger game.

Arby's, known for its roast beef and poultry, and for experimenting with meats like venison and elk, on Monday launched a limited-time-only Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, the trade publication Restaurant Business reported.

The journal reported that the $5.99 burger, which will only be offered through July, is 50% larger than McDonald's Quarter Pounder - and will be cooked quite a bit differently than a regular fast-food hamburger.

Arby's has more than 3,500 locations, including three in New York City and a little over a dozen in New Jersey, mostly in the southern part of the state.

