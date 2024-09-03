Food & Drink

Make delicious pink pancakes using all-natural ingredients

California Live’s Jobeth Devera learns how to make a breakfast staple with a healthy twist.

California Live’s Jobeth Devera learns how to make a breakfast staple with a healthy twist. Learn how to naturally color your morning pancakes using beets, which are packed with fiber and antioxidants.

Pink Pancakes

Yields 15

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour (or 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and ¾ cup einkorn flour)
  • 2 tablespoons baking powder
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons of sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup milk
  • ½ cup Icelandic or Greek vanilla yogurt
  • 1 small beet (about ¾ cup) boiled and diced
  • 1 tablespoon pitaya powder
  • 3 tablespoons algae oil, such as Thrive, divided use

Method

  1. Combine the first three ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Place all the remaining ingredients into a blender, except for 1 tablespoon of the algae oil. Blend for about one minute, or until smooth. Pour the wet ingredients into the flour mixture and whisk until combined.
  2. Add the remaining tablespoon of algae oil into a large skillet, and warm over medium heat. Pour the pancake batter (about ½ cup per pancake) into the hot skillet. Cook for several minutes on each side, or until the underside of the pancake is golden brown.

Decorate your pancakes with delicious toppings such as maple syrup, mixed berries, bananas, and healthy chocolate spread, and enjoy!

