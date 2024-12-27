Beasley, Pistons troll Kings' Beam after stunning comeback win

Malik Beasley and the Detroit Pistons delivered a masterclass in trolling the Kings and their fans.

In a clip posted on the Pistons' official X account, Beasley chants, “Light the Beam,” in the aftermath of Detroit’s 114-113 comeback win over Sacramento on Thursday night. The caption on the video read simply, “Beam broke,” a nod to the victory beam that gets turned on after every King's win.

Despite leading by as many as 19 points, the Kings collapsed in the closing minutes of the game. An egregious defensive lapse from De’Aaron Fox allowed Pistons guard Jayden Ivey to score the winning points.

The purple beam on the Golden 1 Center roof is illuminated following any Sacramento victory, and the rallying chant “light the beam” has become a mainstay for fans since the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season.

The defeat is another in a series of disheartening losses. The Kings have now lost five consecutive games, the longest slide since a seven-game skid during the 2021-22 NBA season. What was supposed to be another promising season has turned into a disaster for Sacramento, which is now far outside the Western Conference playoff picture at 13-18.

Hopefully, the team can regroup and string together some victories so the beam can shine again from atop the Golden 1 Center.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast