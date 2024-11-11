Malik Monk

Monk rolls right ankle, out for rest of Kings-Suns showdown

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kings guard Malik Monk has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns after injuring his right ankle.

Monk stepped on Suns center Mason Plumlee's foot and rolled his ankle with 11:08 remaining in the second quarter at Footprint Center. He was in immediate pain.

Suns guard Grayson Allen made a 3-pointer as Monk lay in pain on the side of the court. Kings coach Mike Brown called a timeout right away.

Monk hobbled to the Kings' locker room, unable to put any weight on his right leg.

The Kings' valuable Sixth Man of the Year candidate finished the game with four points, two assists and one steal in eight minutes of action.

Monk is vital to the success of the Kings' second unit, so they can't afford to lose him for an extended period of time.

