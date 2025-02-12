Monk embracing Kings leadership opportunity after roster makeover

Kings introductions sounded different on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. It was the night before the NBA’s Feb. 6 trade deadline, and the mark of a new era of basketball in Sacramento.

For the first time in the 191 games he played with Sacramento, Malik Monk’s name was first.

“At guard, standing 6-foot-3, out of Kentucky, zero, Malik Monk,” Kings PA announcer Scott Moak belted.

Monk's new backcourt mate, Zach LaVine, was making his Kings debut and was introduced next. DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis rounded out the first five.

The life-without-De’Aaron-Fox era had begun.

New Kings intros with Zach LaVine 🌟



Loud ovation from the G1C crowd for the newest King. pic.twitter.com/FQpQfpuVbi — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) February 6, 2025

Sacramento lost by 19 to the Orlando Magic, but the chatter postgame had little to do with the actual contest. It was the first time most players spoke to the media since Fox was traded to the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 2. Monk stood at his locker and was asked about his friend’s exit, to which the always-honest Monk shared a quickly viral response.

But it was his next answer that stood out most.

“I got to be better,” Monk said. “I’m going to be better.”

Those words foreshadowed what’s to come in the aftermath of a franchise makeover. This is now Monk’s team. He’s ready to take accountability. He wants to.

Monk's time to shine

And despite it being an emotional past month-and-a-half for the Kings, Monk’s focus strictly was on basketball. Moving forward and moving on.

“Hell nah, hell nah," Monk told NBC Sports California when asked if he imagined being on the Kings without Fox, his college teammate at Kentucky. "It’s crazy. I think everybody’s still shocked about it but we got a game tonight, so those are the things you got to work on.”

From questioning whether he belonged in the league during his time in Charlotte to finding a home in Sacramento two years ago to being named a bona fide starter this season to now being presented with a unique opportunity for the first time in his life – Monk won’t take the moment for granted.

“Everything,” Monk told NBC Sports California when asked what the opportunity means to him. “If you want to be an NBA player, you want the opportunity to have a team and the city behind you. I think I got that right now. I got to make the most out of it.”

Malik from downtown 🙌



pic.twitter.com/C0Z2Zozk3C — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 4, 2025

The Hornets drafted Monk No. 11 overall in 2017, but his journey hasn't been easy. Some of it was a lack of opportunity. Some of it was self-inflicted mistakes that became important lessons.

His one season with the Los Angeles Lakers, playing with NBA veterans LeBron James and Anthony Davis, was the stepping stone he needed to endure the newfound success in Sacramento.

He had the best seasons of his NBA career as a member of the Kings. That helped ease his decision to return to Sacramento this past offseason. From entering the league as a 19-year-old rookie to finding a stable home as a 27-year-old man, Monk admitted he hasn’t fully grasped the past eight years and it’s “still surreal every day I wake up.”

But being the face of a franchise comes with a lot of pressure. The wins are expected of you. The losses fall on you. More media to deal with and a blindingly brighter spotlight follows you. What makes Monk so sure he’s ready to take that on?

“Eight years in the league,” Monk told NBC Sports California. “Six and a half years of being left out. Forgot about. So I’m ready for it.”

Those around him believe he’s ready for it, too.

Following in Christie's footsteps

Kings interim coach Doug Christie shared a passionate 80-second response to how excited he is for Monk in his new role. NBC Sports California asked him what gives him confidence that Monk can be that guy for the Kings now and in the future.

“Have you been watching the games?” a witty Christie said.

Fair.

“I don't know that Malik looks at it as pressure, and I appreciate that,” Christie continued. “I think he looks at it as an opportunity, like, will it always go good? That's the nature of our game. Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes usually wins. And I've always told him I'm going to live with the things that you do and I got you. Now, this is a different role that he's in, and I think there's a level of greatness that he can find within this, which speaks to his talent. He has the ability to do a lot of different things on the floor.

“So just watching him do his thing on and off the floor, watching his maturation process, I've been super impressed. It shines on my heart because I was in a similar [situation], bumping around trying to find my way. And lo and behold, here it is in Sacramento – and the same thing for him. He's found his way, and I'm super proud of him.

“[I] love what he's doing on the floor, and there's a tremendous upside to what he's going to be able to do in the role that he has.”

Christie bounced around three NBA teams over eight seasons before discovering Sacramento. He was part of a team that made four consecutive Western Conference semifinal appearances and one trip to the conference finals in the 2001-02 season.

Two decades later, Christie still is impacting winning in Sacramento – just in a different role. For Monk personally, he attributes a lot of his success this season to Christie’s leadership since he took over on Dec. 28.

“Everything,” Monk told NBC Sports California on what Christie has meant to him. “Career highs in everything once he took over. He just gives me confidence. Says mistakes don’t matter. I’m going to play through my mistakes.

“He just instills confidence because I feel like he knows because he played the game.”

Monk is averaging 20.6 points on 44.6-percent shooting, with 4.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes through 21 games (21 starts) since Christie’s takeover.

New running mates

There is plenty of newness in Sacramento, but it’s being welcomed with open arms.

A part of that newness is integrating LaVine into the mix. That will take time. The Kings also traded for 6-foot-11 center Jonas Valančiūnas and young but aspiring two-way wing Jake LaRavia before the deadline.

Monk is looking forward to a new partnership with LaVine, noting the “elite” two-time NBA All-Star’s “super offensive threat” will help take some pressure off of him.

Zach LaVine throws it down 🙌



pic.twitter.com/RC0xYyr5B9 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 11, 2025

The new-look Kings – with all three newbies getting some run – are 2-0. They face the Pelicans twice back-to-back in New Orleans before the All-Star break. Then it’s all gas, no breaks for the entire league and, specifically in the Western Conference, a final push to the playoffs in what’s expected to be a tight race to the top six seeds.

Monk, who radiates confidence, is ready to be that guy to take them there. The First Team All-Honesty guard kept it real, though.

“Oh yeah, I’m super confident. Every time I step on the court I’m confident that we’re going to win the game no matter who’s out there with us,” Monk told NBC Sports California. “That’s just the competitor in me.

“So I feel confident going forward with the new additions. I love it. We got to play some defense though.”

The next step

Monk’s journey perfectly symbolizes that good things take time. His patience paid off and now he faces a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that fell in his lap. What he does with that opportunity, however, is what will impact his legacy in Sacramento and the association.

Could he have a career upswing similar to that of Jalen Brunson? The Knicks star spent four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks in the shadows of Luka Dončić before embarking on a new journey in New York. It paid off tenfold as Brunson has helped bring the Knicks back to relevancy and become real contenders in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.

That’s the goal for Monk and the Kings as their primary focus is on the present and winning games.

But looking ahead to his future, he was asked what that next step looks like. What’s next for Malik Monk? Most Improved Player? All-Star?

Monk, typically a man of many words, was silent for a moment. He gave the question several seconds to process before sharing his response. His goals had nothing to do with personal accolades or awards, it was all about stability for him.

“Having an organization,” Monk said, “and I got one right now. It’s just me taking advantage of it. Taking advantage of my opportunity. And winning some games. We got to win some games.”

The Kingdom's new leader

Monk was Sacramento’s beloved sixth man for two years. Within a blink of an eye, he’s now not just the new starting point guard. He’s the point guard of the future.

While one chapter closes in Sacramento, another one has opened for Monk and the Kings. It’s OK to cherish the first one. It’s also OK to celebrate the exciting new beginnings in the other that’s still being written.

As far as Monk’s future in Sacramento, I couldn’t even finish my question on whether he views the city as a long-term home before he cut me off with a firm reply.

“Hell yeah,” he said. “Hell yeah.”

After surviving the chaos that is the basketball world, Monk not only has found his place in the league but is enduring something that is his – and only his – for the first time.

“Us on three, us on three,” Monk said as he broke the team huddle after Saturday’s win at Golden 1 Center, something he’ll likely do a lot more of moving forward as the new era of Kings basketball – led by Monk – begins.

