Los Angeles

Man arrested after police find methamphetamine in fruit cart of alleged vendor in Los Angeles

Last week, police arrested the alleged "vendor for falsifying the vehicle's license plate" and for not having the permits required by the city.

Hermosa Beach PD

Police arrested an alleged street fruit vendor in Los Angeles after finding methamphetamine hidden in the cart during a permit check, Hermosa Beach police confirmed in a social media post Monday.

After receiving a few complaints, the police cited several street vendors in the Hermosa Beach Pier area.

One of the street vendors, who received several citations last month, refused to comply with authorities' instructions, according to police.

In addition, the man was arrested after finding methamphetamine in his cart.

Hermosa Beach Police are reminding street vendors about the importance of keeping their paperwork and permits in order.

