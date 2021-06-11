Man Falls Off Catalina Express Ferry Off Coast of Long Beach

A search was underway Friday morning after a 24-year-old man fell overboard from the Catalina Express off the coast of Long Beach.

Deckhands tried to help and now the U.S. Coast Guard is leading the search.

The man, whose identity was not immediately made public, fell off the ferry at about 6 p.m. Thursday three miles into the journey from Long Beach to Avalon. His family is at the scene but can only wait for authorities to continue with the search.

The 24-year-old was on board with his girlfriend when people saw him go over the side of the boat. The owner of the Catalina Express says the deckhands' response was immediate.

The deckhands tossed the man a life ring but they don't believe he caught it. The Coast Guard says their survivability model tells them the 24-year-old can potentially survive up to 24 hours, of course, there are a lot of other factors involved.

The coast guard and a number of other agencies continue looking for the man.

