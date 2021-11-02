Man Kills Daughter's Boyfriend for Allegedly Selling Her Into Sex Trafficking, Police Say

A Washington state man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed his daughter's boyfriend, who he believed sold her to a sex trafficking ring, NBC News reports.

Police arrested John Eisenman, 60, after the 19-year-old victim's decaying body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car in Spokane.

According to police, Eisenman learned in October 2020 that his juvenile daughter had been sold to a sex-trafficking ring in Seattle and "obtained information" that her boyfriend was responsible. After rescuing his daughter, Eisenman tracked down the victim and abducted him, "tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle. Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death."

Eisenman then abandoned the vehicle in a remote area in North Spokane County before it was moved last month to East Everett Avenue. The remains were discovered after people began rummaging through the abandoned vehicle.

