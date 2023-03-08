Man Mauled to Death by Four Dogs in Jurupa Valley

A man was mauled to death by four dogs in Jurupa Valley, animal services authorities said.

The mauling happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at a property on the corner of Bellegrave Avenue and Martin Street, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said. The victim was reportedly there to do work for the property owner, the animal services department said.

Someone called 911 after hearing screams at the location, which the RCDAS said is a residential home converted into a business. The animal services department said the man had done prior work for the owner without incident.

The property is located across the street from Jurupa Valley High School. It’s fenced in and has various signs warning of dogs on the premises.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A neighbor who did not wish to be named told NBC4 that the dogs would often get out because workers going in and out of the property would leave the gate open.

“The dogs chase the cars, the high school students. They’re dangerous, that’s why I close my gate all the time – I have small children and that’s why I close it,” she said.

The owner was not there at the time of the attack and later surrendered the dogs – three Belgian Malinois and a Cane Corso – for euthanasia, the animal serviced department said.

In a press release, animal services Director Erin Gettis called the mauling a reminder for dog owners to be vigilant to keep others safe. “This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Gettis said.

Authorities have not revealed the victim's identity, though he appeared to be in his 30s, animal services spokesman John Welsh said.

Welsh said officers have not found any vaccination history for the dogs, who were unregistered. Two other dogs were also found on the property, and officers were determining whether the owner would face citations.