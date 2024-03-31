Oregon

Man narrowly escapes saw blade barreling toward him in Oregon

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

It wasn’t his time.

In a scene out of horror movie, a man narrowly escaped a saw blade as it came barreling toward him outside a store in Oregon.

Video of the incident shows the man entering the store mere seconds before a large saw blade rolls quickly in his direction from across the parking lot.

The man was safely inside the store with the door closed behind him before the blade latched itself into the building’s facade.

“That just stuck in your wall,” the man is heard saying to the shop owner following the incident.

The shop owner and a customer could be seen walking over to the entrance after the saw blade made impact.

