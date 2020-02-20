Santa Ana

Man Pleads Guilty to Molesting Three Girls, Is Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

By City News Service

Getty Images

A 79-year-old man pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting three girls in his family dating back to 1994 in Santa Ana.

Jesus Guerra Malacara pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a minor. Malacara molested one of the girls, starting when she was 5 years old and continuing until she was 11, said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The victim estimated the defendant touched her in excess of 1,000 times, Bertagna said. Another girl said she was molested between the ages of 11 and 13, Bertagna said.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Intel Officials Say Russia Boosting Trump Candidacy

Donald Trump 34 mins ago

Trump Savoring Scrambled Dem Race, Bloomberg’s Debate Debut

The earliest dates of the alleged molestation are in December 1994 and the most recent were in March 1997, according to court records.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa Ana
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us