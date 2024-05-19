Miami

Florida man steals school bus near Tampa and drives it to Miami while ‘high and drunk,' police say

Troopers caught up with the driver in Sarasota, while he was making his way back to the Tampa area, according to FHP.

By WFLA

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly stole a school bus from the Hillsborough County School District and took it on an illegal solo field trip down south.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Daniel Saez, 32, stole the bus on Saturday night before driving it all the way to Miami.

Troopers caught up with Saez in Sarasota, while he was making his way back to the Tampa area, according to FHP.

Stolen School Bus
FHP
A man is accused of stealing a bus from the Hillsborough County School District before driving it all the way to Miami.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Saez allegedly told troopers that he was "high and drunk" when he stole the bus.

He was arrested on a grand theft charge.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us