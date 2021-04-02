Man Scaling JP Morgan Chase Bank Building in Manhattan Loses Grip, Falls to Ground

A man attempting to scale the outside of a New York City building on Friday lost his grip and fell back down to the ground below.

Video posted online showed the man, apparently one of a group of demonstrators, climbing along the side of the entrance to JPMorgan Chase Bank headquarters at Madison Avenue and 46th Street in midtown Manhattan. Another man spray-painted letters onto the building, as others could be heard chanting.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

As he climbed, another man on the street could be heard telling him to get down. As the climber attempted to get to the metal awning over the entrance, he slipped and fell, landing on his side.

The New York City Fire Department said he was taken to the hospital. His condition wasn’t clear.

Further details weren’t available Friday night.