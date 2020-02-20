Man Sentenced to Life for Murdering Ex-Stepfather, Teenage Girl in Compton

A man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering his former stepfather and a teenage girl in Compton.

Jamie Jajuan Williams, 44, pleaded no contest Jan. 27 in the Sept. 28, 2018, killings of Eddie Talley Jr., 65, and Brittany Malone, 13, and the attempted murder of the girl's mother, who was shot in the upper body.

Williams also admitted the special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders, along with allegations that he used a handgun and caused great bodily injury to the attempted murder victim, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Joe Mendoza told reporters that witnesses saw Williams "running out of the house naked."

A handgun was recovered at the scene, authorities said. Williams was arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies the same day and has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

A motive for the killings was not immediately available.