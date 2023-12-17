Man serving life sentence for child sexual abuse escapes Texas prison

A man serving a life sentence for child sex abuse escaped prison, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Sunday in a post on social media platform X.

Authorities are searching for Robert Yancy, Jr., 39. He was last seen at approximately 3:38 p.m. Sunday at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas, the the TDCJ said.

He was in a 2021 white Nissan Versa with the license plate DNR9145, the criminal justice department said. He was wearing a black beanie and a black sweater at the time.

The TDCJ asked the public to call authorities and stay away from Yancy if they see him.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

A jury on Friday awarded $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020.