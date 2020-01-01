Man Suing Palladium Over Face Punch By Promoter After Deadmau5 Show

A man who alleges he was punched in the face after a concert by Canadian electronic music producer Deadmau5 at the Hollywood Palladium filed a negligence suit Tuesday against the owners and managers of the venue and the employee who allegedly attacked him.

Thomas Schwarz's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit names as defendants Live Nation Worldwide Inc., CH Palladium LLC and the employee, Craig Cortes. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Representatives for Live Nation and the Palladium could not be immediately reached.

Schwarz and a female companion attended the Deadmau5 concert Sept. 29 at the Palladium and the couple were still in the venue when they were approached by Cortes, who was promoting future events, the suit states.

Cortes “verbally assaulted” Schwarz's companion when she turned down his promotional offerings and the plaintiff intervened to try to ease the tension, the suit states. Cortes reacted by punching Schwarz in the face, the force of which caused the plaintiff to fall and suffer a “severe and traumatic head injury,” the suit alleges.

Live Nation and the Palladium were “negligent and reckless” by failing to properly train and supervise Cortes and by continuing to retain him, the suit states.

