LAX

Man Tries to Breach Cockpit Before Jumping Out of Aircraft at LAX

In a statement from SkyWest, they confirm the incident occurred about 7:10 p.m. and that the man who exited the aircraft was treated for injuries and transported to the hospital.

By Staff Reports

NBCLA

A man tried to breach the cockpit of a United Express flight Friday night and after being unsuccessful, he opened the cabin door and fled the aircraft via the emergency slide at LAX, according to officials.

In a statement from SkyWest, they confirm the incident occurred about 7:10 p.m. and that the man who exited the aircraft was treated for injuries and transported to the hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Los Angeles Airport Police and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded immediately and apprehended the passenger on the taxiway.

U.S. & World

Miami building collapse 15 hours ago

Miami Condo Collapse: 4 Dead, 159 Still Missing as Search Efforts Continue

George Floyd 23 hours ago

Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Murder of George Floyd

They also informed that no one onboard the aircraft was injured, and that the aircraft was able to taxi back to the gate area.

Airport police and the FBI were investigating the matter as a possible hijacking attempt. No further details were released.

The incident marks the second security breach at LAX this week. A man was taken into custody Thursday after driving his car through a fence and onto a runway, leading police on a brief pursuit.

This comes after a spike of reports involving unruly passengers aboard flights.

This story previously attributed information to LAX instead of FAA officials. The story has been corrected.

This article tagged under:

LAXairplaneaircraft
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us