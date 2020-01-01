Man Who Apparently Jumped to His Death at LAX Identified

A 27-year-old man who apparently died by suicide at Los Angeles International Airport was identified Wednesday by the coroner's office.

The apparent suicide occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the Tom Bradley Terminal, according to Airport Police Sgt. Rob Pedregon and Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"It appears the man (Alexander Rivera) was on an upper level when he jumped," Pedregon said. "He landed on the customs level, which is one level

below. He was dead at the scene."

There is no information available regarding why Rivera may have jumped.