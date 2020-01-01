LAX Death

Man Who Apparently Jumped to His Death at LAX Identified

By City News Service

Charley Gallay

A 27-year-old man who apparently died by suicide at Los Angeles International Airport was identified Wednesday by the coroner's office.

The apparent suicide occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the Tom Bradley Terminal, according to Airport Police Sgt. Rob Pedregon and Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"It appears the man (Alexander Rivera) was on an upper level when he jumped," Pedregon said. "He landed on the customs level, which is one level
below. He was dead at the scene."

U.S. & World

Embassy Attack 9 hours ago

Militiamen Withdraw From US Embassy but Iraq Tensions Linger

NBA 2 hours ago

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies Weeks After Emergency Brain Surgery

There is no information available regarding why Rivera may have jumped.

This article tagged under:

LAX DeathLAX
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us