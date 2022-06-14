Oklahoma City

Man Who Scaled SF's Salesforce Tower Climbs Oklahoma City Skyscraper

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The man who scaled the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco last month was detained Tuesday after climbing the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City, reportedly in protest of abortion.

Maison Des Champs, an anti-abortion activist from Las Vegas, was arrested after reaching the top of the 50-story skyscraper, Oklahoma City police said. He faces a trespassing complaint.

Like he did in San Francisco, Des Champs free-climbed the tower in Oklahoma City, choosing not to use any climbing ropes during his ascent.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Des Champs was also taken into custody following his climb up the side of the 61-floor Salesforce Tower. In that case, he was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest.

San Francisco May 3

Abortion Rights Opponent Arrested After Climbing Salesforce Tower in SF

San Francisco May 3

Watch: Witness Describes Seeing Person Climb Salesforce Tower

This article tagged under:

Oklahoma CitySan FranciscoSalesforce TowerDevon Tower
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us