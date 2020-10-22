Joe Biden

Man With Van Full of Guns Had Checklist to ‘Execute' Joe Biden, Authorities Say

Authorities alleged that Alexander Treisman posted a meme about killing the Democratic presidential nominee and had a checklist with a note to "execute" him

In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A man who was arrested in North Carolina on child pornography charges this year had a van full of guns and drove within 4 miles of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's home with a checklist to "execute" him, authorities alleged.

The allegations against the man, Alexander Treisman, were made in a detention order filed this month in U.S. District Court in Durham, North Carolina, NBC News reports.

According to the documents, Treisman's white van was reported abandoned in the parking lot of a bank in Kannapolis, northeast of Charlotte, on May 28. Inside, responding officers found four rifles, including an AR-style Sig Sauer, a 9 mm handgun and $500,000 in cash that was believed to be his inheritance, the order states.

The federal court documents alleged that from March to May, Treisman posted a meme with the question, "should I kill Joe Biden?" and searched for Biden's home address. According to the court documents, he bought an AR-15 rifle in New Hampshire and then drove to a Wendy's within 4 miles of Biden's home.

