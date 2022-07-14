caught on camera

Manatee Caught on Camera Using Child's Surfboard in Florida

The friendly sea cow approached Leesa Blais along with her husband and twin sons on July 4th at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A family who decided to spend the Fourth of July in the waters of Florida's Treasure Coast got quite the surprise: a manatee who tried to take their son's surfboard for a spin.

Leesa Blais posted the video on her Facebook page showing the friendly sea cow approaching her along with Blais' husband and twin sons when they were at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park.

Blais told the station that two manatees swam around the family for about ten minutes before one made its move.

A GoPro camera attached to the board captured the moment where the manatee placed a flipper on Evan Blais' board. The child allowed the manatee some space to try it out before it swam away.

