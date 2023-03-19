Manhattan DA Says Attempts to Intimidate Office Won't Be Tolerated After Trump's Call for Protests

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sought to reassure his staff in an internal message Saturday that intimidation or threats against them would not be tolerated. The communication comes as his office moves forward in its investigation into former President Donald Trump, who said that he believes he will be arrested on Tuesday and put out a call for his supporters to protest.

"Please know that your safety is our top priority," Bragg said in a memo to office staff obtained by NBC News from a senior official at the Manhattan DA’s office.

He added, "We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York."

The letter, which was first reported by Politico, did not mention Trump by name, and referred only to "an ongoing investigation by this office."

Trump is under investigation by Bragg's office in connection with a hush money payment made to adult video performer Stormy Daniels during his first campaign for president.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.