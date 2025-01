Map: See where major fires are burning in Los Angeles County

Fast-moving wildfires pushed by winds that firefighters described an some of the most challenging they've ever seen are burning in Los Angeles County.

The brush fires broke out Tuesday on a day of widespread red flag fire weather warnings in Southern California. Wind gusts of 60 mph to 80 mph were in the forecast, contributing to the dramatic spread of the three wildfires.

The Palisades Fire in the community of Pacific Palisades started Tuesday morning and grew to more than 10,800 acres by Wednesday. The community of about 23,000 people is nestled between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. It is about 5 miles northwest of Santa Monica and 10 miles east of Malibu, just off Pacific Coast Highway.

The Eaton Fire near the foothill community of Altadena also prompted evacuation orders in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles after it started Tuesday evening.

The Hurst Fire start late Tuesday in Sylmar, located in the northern San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

Early Wednesday, the Woodley Fire burned more than 30 acres in the Sepulveda Basin in Los Angeles' west San Fernando Valley. It was under control Wednesday afternoon.

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Antelope Valley community of Acton north of Los Angeles.

Firefighters described conditions as some of the worst they've ever seen.

"There are not enough firefighters in LA County to address four separate fires of this magnitude," said LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone "The LA County Fire Department was prepared for one or two major wildfires, but not the four. This is not a normal red flag alert."

This map shows where the wildfires are burning.