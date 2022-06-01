Map: Pedestrian Fatalities in the US Reach Four-Decade High. See Which States Had the Most

Pedestrian deaths in the U.S. reached a count not seen in 40 years.

An estimated 7,485 pedestrians were killed in 2021, up 12 percent from the 6,711 deaths reported in 2020, according to a report from the Governors Highway Safety Association, a nonprofit organization that tracks those figures.

A spokesperson for the association cited multiple factors that contribute to pedestrian deaths: dangerous driving, the lack of pedestrian infrastructure such as sidewalks, road designs that prioritize speed, vehicle size and weight, and the weather.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fatalities increased in all but 13 states, including California, Maryland and Missouri, from 2020 to 2021. According to a GHSA analysis, states in the Southwest and South have the most deaths when adjusted for population.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com