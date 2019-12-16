Christmas

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Hits No. 1 After 25 Years

The Christmas anthem hit the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time since it was released in 1994

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Mariah Carey may not care about the presents, but she got a big gift Monday when her holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" became a No. 1 single — 25 years after its release.

Billboard announced that the Christmas anthem hit the top of the Hot 100 chart for the first time since it was released in 1994, NBC News reports. Though the song has topped the Holiday 100 chart for 38 weeks, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has never reigned atop the multi-genre chart before.

"We did it," Carey tweeted in response to the news.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 40 mins ago

House Judiciary Releases Impeachment Report, Attention Turns to Likely Senate Trial

Curtis Flowers 2 hours ago

Bond Granted for Curtis Flowers, Tried 6 Times in Miss. Killings

Also on Monday, Carey joined Billy Eichner for a holiday-themed episode of "Billy on the Street" that celebrated her iconic song's 25th anniversary.

Get more from NBC News

This article tagged under:

ChristmasMariah CareyBillboard
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us