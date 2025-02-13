Markelle Fultz

Kings sign former No. 1 overall pick Fultz for rest of season

By Joaquin Ruiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings announced on Wednesday night they have signed free-agent guard Markelle Fultz to a contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Full contract details were not disclosed, per team policy. ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report the news, which Fultz celebrated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Kings had longed for a point guard since trading De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in the blockbuster three-team deal that brought sharpshooter Zach LaVine to Sacramento. Minutes after the Kings' 119-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, it appears Sacramento got its guy, as Fultz fits the mold as a low-risk, high-reward option.

Fultz, 26, was selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers after averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game over one year as a freshman standout with the Washington Huskies of the pre-transformed Pac-12.

The three-level scoring prospect never panned out in Philadelphia and averaged just 7.7 points, 3.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds over two seasons as a 76er. Fultz infamously was remembered for thoracic outlet syndrome in his shooting shoulder that fueled an awkward jump shot.

He had a career resurgence after being traded to the Orlando Magic and spent five-and-a-half seasons with the franchise. Fultz started over two seasons with the Magic and averaged career-bests in points (14), assists (5.7) and rebounds (3.9) during the 2022-23 season, admirably one campaign after tearing his ACL. 

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 42 mins ago

Denver Public Schools sues to stop Trump administration policy allowing ICE agents in schools

White House 3 hours ago

White House says about 75K federal workers have accepted ‘deferred resignation' offer

A hobbled Fultz last played 43 up-and-down games with Orlando in 2023-24. He wasn’t retained during the past offseason.

Charania reported that Fultz's agent, Raymond Brothers, said, “Fultz is healthy and ready to play.” If things work out, Kings general manager Monte McNair might have brought the bargain of the post-trade deadline market to Sacramento.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Fultz certainly enters California’s capital city with a lot to prove.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

Markelle Fultz
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us