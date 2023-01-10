Massive Sinkhole Swallows 2 Cars in Los Angeles Amid California's Winter Storm

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California.

Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two vehicles on top of each other about 15 feet below street level.

Fire-rescue personnel used a high-angle rope and an aerial ladder positioned over the sinkhole to lower a firefighter down to the girl and woman. They were secured with a harness and raised to the surface.

They were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Two other people pulled themselves up from the sinkhole before firefighters arrived. They were not injured.

The sinkhole cut across the southbound lane of Iverson Road. The vehicles remained inside the sinkhole early Tuesday, when rain continued to pound Southern California.

Photos showed the vehicles pushed even further into the sinkhole.

The road is closed to traffic.