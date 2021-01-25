Mitch McConnell

McConnell Renews Calls for Filibuster to Remain After 2 Dems Back Measure

The Senate has a 50-50 split along party lines

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reiterated his commitment to keeping the Senate's legislative filibuster on Monday and pushed for a power-sharing agreement after two Democratic Senators also voiced support for the longstanding rule, NBC News reports.

The Senate has a 50-50 split along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is president of the Senate, giving Democrats narrow control of the chamber as the tie-breaking vote to push President Joe Biden's legislative priorities.

However, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — both Democrats — told NBC News on Monday in a statement through their respective spokespersons that the lawmakers oppose getting rid of the 60-vote threshold to pass nearly every piece of legislation — a rule known as the filibuster.

