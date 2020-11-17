Mitch McConnell

McConnell Says There Will Be ‘Orderly Transfer' of Power

McConnell did not push for the Trump administration to begin the transition process

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said there will be an "orderly transfer" between administrations on Jan. 20, though he did not mention President-elect Joe Biden or President Donald Trump, who is refusing to concede, by name.

McConnell, R-Ky., has not yet publicly recognized Biden's victory, but his comments Tuesday following a Senate Republican luncheon signaled he is prepared for a Biden presidency, according to NBC News.

Asked about the General Services Administration's refusal to ascertain Biden's victory, which triggers important components of the transition, McConnell did not push for the Trump administration to begin that process but said "we're going to have an orderly transfer from this administration to the next one."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Mitch McConnellDonald TrumpJoe BidenTrump administration
