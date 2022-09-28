Around since 1979, McDonald's Happy Meals for kids aren't anything new. But McDonald's Happy Meals for adults are.

Beginning Oct. 3, McDonald's will launch a new Happy Meal -- geared toward adults -- as part of a collaboration with streetwear fashion label Cactus Plant Flea Market, according to a press release.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

The new-yet-nostalgic meal, dubbed the Cactus Plant Flea Box, will be available for a limited time and gives a more mature McDonald's fan the option of ordering either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, complete with fries and a drink.

And, of course, there's a treat.

Each meal will contain one of four collectible figurines "made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market box," McDonald's says. While three of the toys may be more recognizable -- Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie -- a new one, named Cactus Buddy! will also make an appearance.

According to McDonald's, those who purchase a Cactus Plant Flea Box via the McDonald's app will be automatically entered into a weekly sweepstakes to win exclusive collaboration merchandise, including T-shirts, other apparel, and a piece of furniture called the "Grimace Chair."

Cactus Plant Flea Market boxes will be available for a limited time only, while supplies last, the release says.