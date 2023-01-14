Animals

Meet Nugget, the Emotional Support Skunk That Works at an Indiana 911 Dispatch Center

The skunk hangs out in the office every day.

By WTWO

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What could have been a smelly situation is really a supportive one.

Enter the 911 dispatch center in Knox County, Indiana and meet Nugget.

The skunk hangs out in the office every day with his owner, Heather Blaney, who keeps Nugget as an emotional support animal. She keeps him happy with treats and by being propped on her lap throughout the day.

"He's like a weighted blanket. He doesn't do anything. He doesn't make any noise. He just sits on my lap and it's nice to have that, like distraction after a busy time."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Despite his unusual presence, he's turned into a work favorite for the dispatch office in Vincennes.

"[Nugget] just kind of hangs out with us and doesn't do a whole lot. It's just kind of a chill little animal and after we have a big call the dispatchers will tend to pet him or hold him, or do whatever they need to. To just kind of relax a little bit," said Rob McMullen, executive director of the dispatch center.

This article tagged under:

AnimalsIndiana
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us