Mega Millions rises to estimated $740 million after no big winner drawn Tuesday night

An estimated $740 million Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs Friday night after no one won the big prize on Tuesday's drawing.
Friday's jackpot has a lump-sum cash option estimated at $366.3 million.
Here are Tuesday's winning numbers: 12, 41, 43, 52, 55, 9 and a Megaplier of 4x. Tuesday's jackpot was the seventh-highest lottery jackpot ever.
The ticket for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.58 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida.
Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize.
And, lottery winnings do not come without taxes. There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS; some states tax lottery winnings as well.
